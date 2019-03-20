Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $31.20. 111,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,723,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other news, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $34,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,515,045. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,407 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

