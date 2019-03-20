Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

KEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 91.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $3,698,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.