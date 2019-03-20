Kronos Worldwide (KRO) versus OCI N V/S (OCINY) Head-To-Head Review

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and OCI N V/S (OTCMKTS:OCINY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. OCI N V/S does not pay a dividend. Kronos Worldwide pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and OCI N V/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 12.34% 24.22% 10.65% OCI N V/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and OCI N V/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.66 billion 0.98 $205.00 million $1.77 7.94 OCI N V/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than OCI N V/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kronos Worldwide and OCI N V/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 OCI N V/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats OCI N V/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

OCI N V/S Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through OCI Partners, IFCo and OCI Fertilizers USA, OCI Nitrogen and Trading, BioMCN, and North Africa segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia in liquid and gaseous form, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as distributes crystalline and granular ammonium sulphate. It also owns and operates ammonia terminal. The company has operations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. OCI N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.