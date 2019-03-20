Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.55. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 69.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.