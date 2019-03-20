L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $773,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLL opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $158.76 and a twelve month high of $223.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

