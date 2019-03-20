Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,772,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,234,806,000 after acquiring an additional 633,105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16,859.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 544,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 293,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,843,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.09. 2,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,608. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $190.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

