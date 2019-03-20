Lamden Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, Lamden has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $7,445.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00091918 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00002381 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

