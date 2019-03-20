Leadcoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded up 138.6% against the US dollar. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $91,897.00 and approximately $560.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00374853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.01637856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00230407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

