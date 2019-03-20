Lear (LEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $159.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $162.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.13.

LEA opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

In related news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

