Legal & General Group (LGEN) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 239 ($3.12). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 323 ($4.22) to GBX 339 ($4.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.45 ($3.87).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 284.70 ($3.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,743.44 ($3,584.79). Also, insider Mark Zinkula sold 106,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £292,336.08 ($381,988.87). Insiders have acquired a total of 24,457 shares of company stock worth $5,612,652 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

