Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.63.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Lendingtree stock opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $391.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $307,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,332,679. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 275,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 461,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,617 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

