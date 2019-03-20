Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $3,289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

