Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 200.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.56.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

