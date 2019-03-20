Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.29 per share, with a total value of $285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,160,491.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGND opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $59.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.57.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

