Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.20 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 189.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $9.53 or 0.00233692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.01486620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001626 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

