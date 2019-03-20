Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $50,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 113,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 517.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $213,186.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $69,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $738,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,826 shares of company stock worth $1,376,530. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.30. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

