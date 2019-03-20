Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $286,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267,910 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $257.13 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock worth $7,208,783 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

