Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 253,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, insider James M. Rallo sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $75,092.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,816 shares in the company, valued at $75,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $25,030.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,406 shares of company stock valued at $170,578. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

