Liquidity Services (LQDT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.14. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $25,030.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,406 shares of company stock valued at $170,578. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 253,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $1,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

