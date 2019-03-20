LiteBar Price Reaches $0.0725 on Major Exchanges (LTB)

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. LiteBar has a total market cap of $71,820.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBar coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LiteBar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteBar Coin Profile

LTB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 990,668 coins. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco.

Buying and Selling LiteBar

LiteBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

