LiteCoin Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $7,223.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,461.48 or 3.81898513 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00125929 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001748 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

