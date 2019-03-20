Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,312,000 after purchasing an additional 237,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,312,000 after buying an additional 237,329 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $827,774,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,306,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after buying an additional 121,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,164,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,564,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

