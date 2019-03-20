Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

