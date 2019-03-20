Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 227 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in WEX by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in WEX by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $203.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

