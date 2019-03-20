Lomiko Metals (LMR) Stock Price Up 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 246,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 328,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

