Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,842 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.11% of Trupanion worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,546,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,546,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 26,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $779,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Trupanion stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

