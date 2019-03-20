Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,304,782 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $120,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 750,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 389,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153,499 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

