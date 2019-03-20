LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,016 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

