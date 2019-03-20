LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

