LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 95,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

