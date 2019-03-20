Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lundin Mining Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (LUNMF)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/lundin-mining-co-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-lunmf.html.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.