Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $2.53 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00062512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Liqui, Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00375633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.01645012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, BigONE, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

