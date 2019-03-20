M Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Xebec Adsorption (XBC)

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at M Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday. M Partners also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$1.58 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

