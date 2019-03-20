Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
BBT stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. FIG Partners raised BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.
In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BB&T
BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
