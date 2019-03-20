Madcoin Price Hits $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (MDC)

Madcoin (CURRENCY:MDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Madcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Madcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Madcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Madcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006182 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00148514 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002598 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Madcoin Coin Profile

Madcoin (MDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2014. Madcoin’s total supply is 10,004,820 coins. Madcoin’s official Twitter account is @MDCTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Madcoin is madcoin.life.

Madcoin Coin Trading

Madcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Madcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Madcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Madcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

