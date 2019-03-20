Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. Magellan Health reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Health.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGLN. Stephens began coverage on Magellan Health in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of MGLN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. 171,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,017. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Health (MGLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.