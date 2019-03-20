Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,568,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Magellan Health worth $203,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,198,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,332,000 after acquiring an additional 195,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 269.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 238,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

