Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/magenta-therapeutics-mgta-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.