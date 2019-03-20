Magi (XMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Magi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Magi has a market capitalization of $123,430.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magi has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,512,480 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

