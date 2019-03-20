Makaira Partners LLC Sells 1,572,650 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Makaira Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,572,650 shares during the period. Commscope accounts for approximately 0.5% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commscope by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commscope news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

COMM stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

