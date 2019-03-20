Mallinckrodt (MNK) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has been given a $40.00 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $834.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 134.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

