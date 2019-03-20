Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 255,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

