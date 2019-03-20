Manuel Felix Rivelo Sells 702 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 702 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANET traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,131. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $313.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,896,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,078,000 after acquiring an additional 115,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $416,263,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,376,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,087,000 after acquiring an additional 268,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

