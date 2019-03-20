Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 36.84. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$26.05 and a 12-month high of C$34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Glen Lucien Gratton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.04, for a total value of C$108,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,137.53. Also, insider John A. Lederer purchased 25,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,019,000.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including offers prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, turkey, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Lightlife.

