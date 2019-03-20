Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

