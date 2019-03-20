Marriott International (MAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-8.50 for the period.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.21.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,989. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

