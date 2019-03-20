Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. 37,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,966. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

