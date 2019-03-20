Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $373,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.53. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Marten Transport by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

