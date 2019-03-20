Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RigNet (RNET)

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “RNET posted 4Q18 revenue of $60.2M, +6% y/y, below our estimate and consensus of $62.5M. However, Adjusted EBITDA of $10.5M, up 23% y/y, topped our estimate of $5.1M, on better margins.””

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th.

NASDAQ RNET opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. RigNet has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.05.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNET. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RigNet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RigNet by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in RigNet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

