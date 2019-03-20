MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Director C. Bryan Daniels Buys 814 Shares of Stock

MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,258.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,884.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MBFI opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. MB Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MB Financial Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MB Financial by 3,937.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,331,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,314 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in MB Financial by 2,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MB Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MB Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

